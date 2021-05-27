Pritt celebrates 50 years as hospital volunteer

ON MAY 14, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach ended National Hospital Week with a celebration that brought staff together in a large group for the first time in more than a year. Physicians, nurses and clinical staff gathered outside in the shape of a giant 50 in honor of Miller Children’s & Women’s 50th anniversary. In 1970, Miller Children’s & Women’s became the sixth free-standing children’s hospital in California. Today, it remains one of only eight free-standing children’s hospitals in the state. However, due to the pandemic, the hospital had to put its golden anniversary celebration on hold. Five decades ago, Miller Children’s & Women’s was founded by the late Dr. Harry Orme, Long Beach’s first pediatric cardiologist, after recognizing a community need for health care designed to meet the unique needs of children. Over the last 50 years, Miller Children’s & Women’s has stayed true to its founder’s vision and continues to provide care to nearly 15,000 children who need hospitalization, as well 65,000 children who need ongoing specialized follow-up care each year.