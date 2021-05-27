Santos vs. Cruz Azul: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Clausura Finals 2021 (1st leg, 5/27/2021)

It’s no secret that Santos Laguna was ravaged by injuries this season and had to rely more on younger players than some might have been comfortable with. It largely worked out in their favor. A big reason that Santos was able to finish fifth and grab the top spot in the repechaje is the performances that they’ve gotten from younger players. In their last league match against Puebla, the average age of the starting eleven was just shy of 24 years old. 18 year olds Santiago Muñoz and Omar Campos, both of whom started against La Franja, combined for almost 1800 minutes this season.