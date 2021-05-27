Santos vs. Cruz Azul: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Clausura Finals 2021 (1st leg, 5/27/2021)
Santos Laguna takes on Cruz Azul Thursday night in the finals of the Clausura 2021 finals, the first leg of the championship matchup to wrap up the in-season Liga MX tournament. Cruz Azul heads into the match riding high in Liga MX play, sitting in first place with a record of 13-2-2. On the other side, Santos has been solid, but trailing behind the leaders of the Mexican League standings, currently sitting fifth with a record of 7-5-5.www.masslive.com