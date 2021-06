The first ever drive-thru “Relay for Gold” Luminaria event will be held from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Garrett County Fairgrounds. The event is being sponsored by Relay for Life of Garrett County. Survivors can register online at www.relayforlife.org/garrettmd or by calling Linda Fike at 301-334-3558 or Linda Tomblin at 240-321-5006. Those registering will be entered in the drawing to win $50 gift baskets or the grand prize of a $100 gift card to Dutch’s. All survivors are invited to attend the drive-thru. All survivors will receive a goodie bag for attending. Enter the event from the U.S. 219 entrance and continue through the huts to exit out Mosser Road.