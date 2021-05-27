Review: A Quiet Place Part II review is a horrifyingly silent masterpiece

EXCLUSIVE: With A Quiet Place II set to become one the first major summer tentpoles to bow in over two years on Memorial Day weekend, Paramount Pictures has moved fast to make sure its multi-talented writer, director and star stays put for the foreseeable future. Sources tell Deadline, John Krasinski and his production company, Sunday Night, have entered into a first-look producing deal with Paramount Pictures, including Sunday Night partners Allyson Seeger, and Andrew Form. As part of this deal, projects in development under the new deal include a new installment of the A Quiet Place franchise, with Jeff Nichols set to direct as well as Apartment 7A, to be directed By Natalie Erika James and produced via Sunday Night, and Platinum Dunes. Next up is The Untitled Ryan Reynolds/John Krasinski Film, which also falls under the deal, will have Krasinski writing, directing, producing, with Reynolds starring and producing. The studio just announced that the film will be released Nov. 17, 2023.