BLM's Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation

From the Associated Press — A Grand Valley State University writing professor is recording the stories of people affected by chemicals turning up in private wells, sludge from wastewater treatment plants and even food. WOOD-TV reports that Dani DeVasto’s project, “Living with PFAS,” will be archived and preserved digitally in the western Michigan school’s special collections and archives. DeVasto says “one of the things that’s been missing, one of the most powerful pieces, are the stories of the individuals who are being impacted by PFAS.” PFAS is shorthand for a class of chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The compounds have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because they take thousands of years to degrade.