BLM's Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation

By AARON MORRISON Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA co-founder of Black Lives Matter announced Thursday that she is stepping down as executive director of the movement’s foundation. She decried what she called a smear campaign from a far-right group, but said neither that nor recent criticism from other Black organizers influenced her departure. Copyright 2021 The Associated...

www.timesdaily.com
#Blm#Racial Injustice#Black Lives Matter
Patrisse Cullors Stepping Down As Executive Director Of Black Lives Matter

Patrisse Cullors has announced she'll be stepping down as Executive Director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF). In correspondence with Blavity, Cullors revealed she'll be transitioning out of the role and instead, focusing on abolition and uplifting artists who center Black lives in their work. Cullors stepped...
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigns

The BLM Foundation told AP in February that it had raised $90m (£63m) amid last year's racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The foundation said it ended 2020 with a balance of more than $60m, after operating expenses, grants to black-led organisations and other expenses.
Justice Department probing postmaster over fundraising

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over political fundraising activity at his former business, a DeJoy spokesman said Thursday. Federal authorities in recent weeks have subpoenaed DeJoy and interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and his business, The Washington Post reported. Mark Corallo,...
10TV

BLM, Stop Asian Hate movements helping other oppressed communities

The death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement that followed increased voices for others facing oppression and injustices in the community. After the deadly shooting at Atlanta spas targeted Asian Americans, the End Asian Hate rallies nationwide brought attention to incidents where innocent people were being attacked.
Is the BLM movement on borrowed time?

Have you ever visited Monticello, the Virginia home of Thomas Jefferson? Nestled in the woods of the Charlottesville countryside, it is a magnificent place. As the descendant of enslaved Africans, I visited the plantation with the same apprehension with which I visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. — expecting my heart to be broken.
The opposition agrees and Netanyahu will step down from power

(CNN) – Coalition of the Opposition Israel Reached an agreement to form a government, paving the way for the end of 12 years Order of Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuHe is the longest-serving leader in the country, according to a statement issued by the central party Yash Adit on Wednesday. Yer...
Charges after US Capitol insurrection roil far-right groups

Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6, but the aftermath of the insurrection is roiling two of the most prominent far-right extremist groups at the U.S. Capitol that day. More than three dozen members and associates across...
US taps groups to pick asylum-seekers to allow into country

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has quietly tasked six humanitarian groups with recommending which migrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. instead of being rapidly expelled from the country under federal pandemic-related powers that block people from seeking asylum. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
The Impact Social Media Activism Had On The BLM Movement

Discrimination and police brutality are nothing new, but last summer we saw a racial unrest unlike anything we’ve seen before. This forced more of us to confront Canada and the United States’ long history of racism. Public opinion of racism quickly shifted in the wake of the protest, with a huge jump in support for the BLM movement and acknowledgement of institutional racism, especially on social media. Has any of that support resulted in meaningful change? Dr. Moya Bailey, author of #HashtagActivism and Sandy Hudson, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement presence in Canada, discuss performative ally-ship and hashtag activism.
Let’s Harness the BLM Movement to Close Racial Wealth Gaps

It's been one year since the video evidence of George Floyd's murder shocked a nation, and we now have a verdict on what our judicial system will do about it. Yet, as many activists and organizers have noted, true justice would mean Floyd would still be alive, along with Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, and so many more. During the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged and convicted with murdering Floyd, at least 64 people were killed by police.
For the good of America, Justice Breyer must step down from the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of the United States sent chills down the spines of progressives this week by agreeing to review Mississippi’s abortion law, which bans most procedures after 15 weeks. The review will take place next term, and it will be decisive. If the Mississippi law is upheld, the ruling could give free reign to other states looking to roll back women’s right to self-determination and health, significantly curtailing Roe v Wade.With that announcement, Democrats are renewing calls for Justice Stephen G Breyer to resign. The issue, in their view, is one of timing: Democrats still control the House of...
Professor Documenting Stories Of People Dealing With PFAS

From the Associated Press — A Grand Valley State University writing professor is recording the stories of people affected by chemicals turning up in private wells, sludge from wastewater treatment plants and even food. WOOD-TV reports that Dani DeVasto’s project, “Living with PFAS,” will be archived and preserved digitally in the western Michigan school’s special collections and archives. DeVasto says “one of the things that’s been missing, one of the most powerful pieces, are the stories of the individuals who are being impacted by PFAS.” PFAS is shorthand for a class of chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The compounds have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because they take thousands of years to degrade.
Harvard researchers recommend Census not use privacy tool

A group of Harvard researchers has come out against the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial method to protect privacy with the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn't produce data good enough for redistricting. The Harvard researchers said in a paper released last week...
GOP candidate for governor Lee makes pitch to Republicans

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee left the Democratic Party and joined the GOP less than two months ago. But the gubernatorial candidate is working to assure Republicans that he's one of them. Lee, who left his party of more than two decades in April, citing...
Letter to the editor: Taking comments out of context

Taking even a few words and using them out of context can certainly misconstrue the entire meaning of what the person being quoted is saying. Why do people do that? Is it because their own merit is weak? Not substantial?. For instance, the article written by Mary Clare Jalonick of...
U.S. House - District 1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Child driver, 4-year-old sister unhurt in Utah crash. Humanoid robot aims to read and react to human emotion. Biden plans to raise ransomware at Russian summit.
BULLETIN (AP) — Melanie Stansbury, Dem, elected U.S. House,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch Now: Related Video. Child driver, 4-year-old sister unhurt in Utah crash. Humanoid robot aims to read and react to human emotion. Biden...
The New York Times Outs Pretendian Andrea Smith | OP-ED

By Jacqueline Keeler. This article was originally shared on Pollen Nation. We share it here with permission of the author. On Tuesday, The New York Times Magazine published a piece, “The Native Scholar Who Wasn’t,” written by Sarah Viren, a white nonfiction writing professor from Arizona State University, which examined the 30-year ethnic scam perpetrated by “Cherokee/Ojibway” Professor Andrea Smith. Smith, an already debunked fraud, teaches in the Ethnic Studies department at the University of California, Riverside. The paper of record in this country was not breaking news, but several years late to the story. In July 2015, Andrea “Andy” Smith had been publicly outed in an open letter published in Indian Country Today signed by Indigenous women scholars from across the United States. The issue was revisited during the 2017 coverage of NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal’s false claims to Black identity in national publications like The Daily Beast.
Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters, in a last-ditch effort to get long-sought equality legislation passed before the Tokyo Olympics, submitted requests on Friday to the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose conservative members have stalled the bill. The groups also have widened their campaign to gain...