Pelangio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.