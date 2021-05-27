Cancel
Letter to the editor — Transparency needed in process

WVNews
 7 days ago

In recent weeks, it has come to my attention that many members of our community are unaware of the current initiative for WVU Medicine to acquire our beloved community hospital. While this initiative has been documented during the “Town Hall Meetings” for hospital employees, it has not reached the eyes and ears of the general public.

