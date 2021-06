After a week on the run, murder suspect Tyler Terry has been arrested following an extensive search that utilized over 300 police officers. Associated Press reports that Terry was arrested on Monday without a single shot being fired, with no injuries sustained by him or the hundreds of cops. The 26-year-old has been on the run since May 17, with authorities stating he had been living in the woods to evade police. He was wanted in connection with two killings in South Carolina, and two in St. Louis, Missouri. Eugene Simpson was among one of his alleged victims, and his estranged wife Adrienne Simpson is currently in custody due to her involvement with Terry.