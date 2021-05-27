Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Krasinski Talks 'A Quiet Place Part II'

By Gabriel Kovacs Sean O'Connell
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Writer/Director/Actor John Krasinski joins the show to discuss A Quiet Place Part II. Last year, before the theater-going industry shuttered, we were able to sit down in person with the director to chat about his horror follow up starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. A plethora of new...

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Part Ii#Marvel#Mgm#Blendgame#Cruella#Blenders#Star#Theater#The Lord Of The Rings#Gunpowder Milkshake#Soho#Eternals#Ad Free Episodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesledburyreporter.co.uk

A Quiet Place breaks silence with trailer for much-delayed sequel

John Krasinski has unveiled the final trailer for his much-delayed sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place. The film, starring Emily Blunt as a mother trying to protect her children in a post-apocalyptic world filled with monsters who hunt using incredibly sensitive hearing, has been delayed several times due to the pandemic.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Emily Blunt Stars in Terrifying New Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here, teasing one of the first big theatrical releases since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down cinemas last spring. The sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place premieres on May 28th. Part II picks up where John Krasinski’s first horror film left...
MoviesBloomberg

‘A Quiet Place’ Stars Think Paramount Owes Them Money

Paramount Pictures is in a pay dispute with a Hollywood power couple over the studio’s streaming plans for the new horror picture “A Quiet Place Part II,” according to a person familiar with the matter, creating a behind-the-scenes drama that could affect the income of other big stars. The couple,...
Moviesvitalthrills.com

New Trailer, Featurette and Event for A Quiet Place Part II!

Paramount Pictures has revealed the official new trailer and a featurette for A Quiet Place Part II, opening in theaters, Dolby Cinema and IMAX on May 28. You can watch the new trailer and featurette using the players below. Paramount and Cinemark Theatres today also announced an Opening Night Fan...
Moviesleedaily.com

Quiet Place Part II’ Trailer Arrives, Release Date, Cast Ans Plot

In what could but some sort of unexpected report, Paramount has disclosed the 2nd melodramatic trailer for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place part II only over 16 months after the first teaser trailer. A Quiet Place Part II is an American terror movie and the series to the 2018 movie...
MoviesMovieMaker

A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Quiet as a Mouse, But With Jump Scares (Video)

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II was released on Thursday, and it will make you want to walk on your tip-toes and keep as quiet as a church mouse. The sequel to the 2018 hit film A Quiet Place is again directed by John Krasinski, who also writes with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It follows the aftermath of the first movie, with the Abbott family looking for a way to survive in a landscape infested by killer creatures who use sound to track their prey. But they have to do it without Krasinski’s character, Lee. Don’t worry, though — he still appears.
MoviesDeadline

John Krasinski And His Sunday Night Banner Signs First Look Deal With Paramount Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: With A Quiet Place II set to become one the first major summer tentpoles to bow in over two years on Memorial Day weekend, Paramount Pictures has moved fast to make sure its multi-talented writer, director and star stays put for the foreseeable future. Sources tell Deadline, John Krasinski and his production company, Sunday Night, have entered into a first-look producing deal with Paramount Pictures, including Sunday Night partners Allyson Seeger, and Andrew Form. As part of this deal, projects in development under the new deal include a new installment of the A Quiet Place franchise, with Jeff Nichols set to direct as well as Apartment 7A, to be directed By Natalie Erika James and produced via Sunday Night, and Platinum Dunes. Next up is The Untitled Ryan Reynolds/John Krasinski Film, which also falls under the deal, will have Krasinski writing, directing, producing, with Reynolds starring and producing. The studio just announced that the film will be released Nov. 17, 2023.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emily Blunt Says She No Longer Likes the Superhero Genre: ‘It Has Been Exhausted’

Emily Blunt was close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” but a scheduling conflict with the Jack Black-starring family adventure “Gulliver’s Travels” prevented her from playing a superhero. Since then, superhero buzz has often circled Blunt. The most recent rumors would have you believe Marvel is considering Blunt for Sue Storm in its upcoming Jon Watts-directed “Fantastic Four” movie, but Blunt recently told Howard Stern (via Insider) that’s not the truth.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Neither Blunt or Krasinski approached for Fantastic Four reboot

Now this is criminal. Where’s their call, Feige!?. Out doing the rounds for “A Quiet Place Part II”, opening this week, actress Emily Blunt tells Howard Stern she hasn’t been approached about playing Sue Storm in Marvel’s upcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot. As you’re likely aware, Blunt and hubby John Krasinski are long-time favourites to play the heads of the family in the MCU Phase 4 venture.
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

Cinemark And Paramount Pictures Amplify Excitement Around A Quiet Place Part II Fan Event, Announcing J. J. Abrams As Moderator For Q&A With John Krasinski

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today with Paramount Pictures announced that director J. J. Abrams will be moderating the A Quiet Place Part II opening night fan event Q&A with John Krasinski. One of Hollywood's first in-person fan events in more than a year will take place at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on Thursday, May 27, and will be broadcast to 500 theatres across the U.S.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘A Quiet Place II’ shares its final trailer, saying the film is meant forthe theaters

The latest and final trailer for the upcoming “A Quiet Place II” dropped online Thursday morning. The trailer, which you can see below, gives us our first glimpse of what to expect in the new film. It appears “A Quiet Place II” will take place before the aliens invaded Earth and after the events of “A Quiet Place,” which allows John Krasinski’s character to appear again in the series.