The Irish government has announced plans to open up to international tourism from 19 July.Travellers from the European Union will be able to use the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate, which contains evidence of vaccination, or recovery from Covid infection, or a recent negative coronavirus test.But visitors from Great Britain – and the US – will be subject to more onerous procedures. The official announcement says of non-EU visitors: “If passenger has valid proof of vaccination, no travel-related testing or quarantine will be necessary.“If passenger does not have valid proof of vaccination, they will need to present evidence of a negative PCR...