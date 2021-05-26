Cancel
Pepco Group Shares Rise In Warsaw Debut

esmmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares in Poundland owner Pepco Group jumped on its stock market debut in Warsaw on Wednesday following the biggest initial public offering (IPO ) in Poland this year. Pepco's IPO gives a boost to Warsaw's stock market which has had an rise in the number of listings, but was passed over by parcel delivery company InPost, which opted to list in Amsterdam in January.

