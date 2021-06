Now that the streaming video race is about as crowded as it can get, what can Amazon do to lock up more exclusive content? According to rumors reported by The Information, Variety and the New York Times, it's considering spending as much as $9 billion to buy MGM, which comes with a film library that includes franchises like James Bond, The Hobbit, Stargate and Robocop plus thousands of other movies. MGM also bought full ownership of the Epix channel in 2017.