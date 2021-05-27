Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Thirumathi Selvam Episode 860, 26/05/2021 | #VikatanPrimeTime

By ava
ava360.com
 5 days ago

Vallamai Tharayo - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKcGe9BTHkrqU79qB4wJs4mOXjM3AzdBg. After a gap of 11 years, meet Archana Selvam and their families again everyday at 8 pm, Monday to Saturday, exclusively on VikatanTV YouTube channel. #VikatanPrimeTime #ThirumathiSelvam #ThirumathiSelvamIsBack - not re-telecast on TV but on YouTube, back exactly after 11 years. The story of Archana Selvam...

hindi.ava360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Tv#Telugu#Malayalam Hindi#Akshaya#Sun Tv#Sun Tv#Television Rating Point#Tamil Serials#Tamil Television Audience#South Indian Content#Vikatantv Youtube Channel#Serial#Entertaining Audience#Subscribe#Storm#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
TV Seriesava360.com

Kolangal Episode 842, 26/05/2021 | #VikatanPrimeTime

Vallamai Tharayo - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKcGe9BTHkrqU79qB4wJs4mOXjM3AzdBg. Story, Screenplay and Direction - V. Thiruselvam. 15 years after it debuted on TV, Kolangal comes back in our lives on the same date and same time - 26th Nov, 9 pm IST! The roller coaster ride of the life and times of Abi (Abinaya), ably played by Devayani is back to take you down the memory lane.
TV & Videosava360.com

Thendral Episode 830, 26/05/2021 | #VikatanPrimeTime

Vallamai Tharayo - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKcGe9BTHkrqU79qB4wJs4mOXjM3AzdBg. Should girls be supported for further education or forced to resign to family life as soon as they attain the marriageable age? This potent question was raised by the Tamil super hit drama on SUN TV - Thendral. A game changer in Tamil television, a program for the youth that made Tamil, Thulasi, Deepa & Kalyani household names and gave us the first Tamil internet sensation - Tamil - Thulasi, fondly called TT by their fans.
TV & Videosupdatenews360.com

Netflix launches trailer of Jagame Thandhiram

Netflix today launched the trailer of its upcoming Tamil blockbuster, Jagame Thandhiram. Director Karthik Subbaraj brings to screen the story of a Tamil gangster played by Dhanush. Produced by YNOT studios and Reliance Entertainment, Jagame Thandhiram will make its worldwide debut on June 18, 2021 – exclusively on Netflix. The...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Judging by the Cover – 05/26/21 new releases

Most comic book fans have a pretty good idea what they’re going to buy every week when they visit their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
TV & Videoswrif.com

Tasty Bits Podcast 05-26-21

Don’t have time to listen to the whole Dave & Chuck the Freak podcast? Check out some of the tastiest bits of the day, including making money on OnlyFans, the pilot who fell asleep while flying, sex advice you got from a partner and more!
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Quoth the Raven #252 – Lawrence Lepard – Source – QTR Podcast (05/26/2021)

Lawrence manages the EMA GARP Fund, a Boston based investment management firm. Their strategy is focused on providing “Monetary Debasement Insurance”. He has 38 years experience and an MBA from Harvard Business School. And he likes to curse. On Twitter he is @LawrenceLepard. The QTR Podcast is a completely, 100%...
MoviesJanesville Gazette

bc-ebert adv-1 05-26

"CRUELLA" Three stars Cruella .......... Emma Stone The Baroness ..... Emma Thompson Jasper ........... Joel Fry Horace ........... Paul Walter Hauser. Disney presents a film directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. Rated PG-13 (for some violence and thematic elements). Running time: 134 minutes. Opens Thursday in theaters. Available Friday to Disney+ subscribers for a $29.99 additional fee.
TV Seriescynopsis.com

05/26/21: “The Waltons” classic gets new life on The CW

WE HAVE THE REACH YOU NEED. Unique. Diverse. Effective. Make the New Scripps Networks Part of Your Upfront Strategy. SELF-BUNDLERS LOVE US AND THEY WATCH YOUR ADS LIVE. ION. Bounce. Laff. Grit. Mystery. Court TV. Newsy. For more, visit SCRIPPS NETWORKS. Wednesday May 26, 2021. Today’s Premieres. ABC: “Press Your...
Sciencetwis.org

26 May, 2021 – Episode 826 – It’s the Little Things That Count

This Week: Headline Stories, Climate Doom, Stem Cell Guides, Problem Bird Feeders, City Bugs, Interview w/ Dr. Elisabeth Bik RE: Scientific Integrity, Code Switching Tamarins, Wolves For Deer, Just The Gist, Stimulating Sight, And Much More…. Become a Patron!. Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube....
Celebritiesthecomicscomic.com

Episode #340: Flula Borg

Flula Borg is a German actor, musician, comedian and DJ who began making his mark on American audiences in 2015 — that’s when he broke through out of YouTube to become one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch, as he starred in an NBC pilot and co-starred in the smash hit movie, Pitch Perfect 2. Since then, Flula has popped up in a variety of supporting roles on shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Place, collaborated on videos with Sir Mix-A-Lot, Ed Helms, and Dirk Nowitzki, and toured on the road with Conan O’Brien and Team Coco. That was before the pandemic hit. Over the past year, Flula has worked with Jägermeister and Save Our Stages to rally support and money for live entertainment venues. Flula will have an even bigger profile this summer as he plays Javelin in the big-screen superhero flick, The Suicide Squad. Before that, he happily spoke with me a little bit about his work with corporate sponsors, his early days in America, collaborating with Grace Helbig, and along the way, we inadvertently came up with a pitch for Flula’s first comedy special and/or series for Team Coco and HBO Max. Call us, Conan! So let’s get to it!
Behind Viral Videostelugubulletin.com

Mahesh Babu’s daughter starring in a YouTube series

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) It is known that the daughters of superstar Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally, namely Sithara Ghattamaneni and Aadya Paidipally are already operating a YouTube channel. They regularly post exclusive content on the channel.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Pre-Orders Opened For 11th Anniversary NieR Replicant Vinyl Box Set

Square Enix opened pre-orders for a NieR Replicant vinyl box set, titled NieR Replicant -10+1 year-. The records are currently available for pre-order in Japan’s Square Enix e-store. Orders will close on September 15, 2021. The four-LP box set will cost ¥9,900 (about $90). [Thanks, Wario64!]. Included in the box...
ComicsAnime News Network

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z Anime Casts Yūma Uchida, Nao Tōyama

The official website for the new Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z television anime for Takara Tomy's Shinkalion toy line revealed two new cast members for the anime on Monday. The new cast members are:. The two brothers are the pilot candidates for the new N700S Nozomi robot (seen below). The...
TV & Videosdesignerwomen.co.uk

“The Myth of Sisyphus”: Korean Series Now Available on Netflix

Netflix continues to invest in dramas and another new Korean series has just arrived on Netflix’s streaming platform. The production ‘Le Mythe de Sisyphe’ is now available on the program, with its first four episodes. The remaining chapters will be published weekly on Saturday. In all, the 1st season will...
Comicsblacknerdproblems.com

The Pull – 05/26/2021: Summer Shade Reads

The sun is coming out, and things are heating up. So, here’s The Pull of what we reviewed in comics this week that you might want to check out while you’re laying out in the sun:. Black Panther #25. Black Panther #25 is the final battle in OG Wakanda’s war...
ComicsAnime News Network

Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan Anime's Promo Video Reveals July 5 Debut

Video also previews opening theme song by Mamoru Miyano, Nana Mizuki. The official website for the television anime of Gaku Kuze's Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan (Uramichi Oniisan) manga began streaming a main promotional video on Monday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere in Japan on July 5. The video features the opening theme song "ABC Taisō" (ABC Exercise) by Mamoru Miyano and Nana Mizuki as their respective characters.
TV & Videosbsckids.com

The BeatBuds, Let’s Jam! On Nickelodeon Almost Here

The BeatBuds, Let’s Jam! will have its series premiere on Monday, June 7th on Nickelodeon and we have some more information on what to expect. The series premiere is going to give us two episodes, “Hello BeatBuddies” and “The Silly Monkey,” as we get introduced to Jonny and Matty (The BeatBuds) as they are journeying on to their big concert the BeatBASH.
Musicbitchute.com

AJ's Piano Tutorial

Piano Tutorial of The Final Countdown, sung by Europe. If you like what you see, please subscribe to the channel for updates and uploads of new videos. If you have any suggestions for me to do a piano tutorial, write your suggestions in the comments and hopefully, I will make a tutorial video.
Comicsbagogames.com

Anime and Manga News This Week (05/24-05/30)

It’s a new week and a new set of anime and manga news to cover, so I’ll be listing the best updates and announcements we received throughout the week. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Japan announced that the anime adaptation of Record of Ragnarok will begin streaming worldwide on Netflix June 17. A new key visual, additional cast members, and preview trailer was also revealed for the anime.