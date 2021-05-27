Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osage County, OK

Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE, EASTERN PAWNEE, ROGERS, NORTHEASTERN TULSA AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON OK COUNTIES At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Numerous reports of flash flooding have been reported in the Owasso and Collinsville areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tulsa... Claremore Owasso... Skiatook Catoosa... Collinsville Verdigris... Chelsea Sperry... Oologah Ramona... Foyil Avant... Westport Talala... Vera Turley... Tulsa International Airport Tiawah FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catoosa, OK
County
Osage County, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
City
Osage, OK
City
Pawnee, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Owasso, OK
City
Washington, OK
County
Washington County, OK
County
Pawnee County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flash Flooding#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#Collinsville Verdigris#Washington Flash Flood#Southeastern Osage#Eastern Pawnee#Northeastern Tulsa#Southern#Doppler Radar#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated persistent light to moderate rain across portions Osage county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Osage county since 3 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Barnsdall Wynona... Avant Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Sunset Lake... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Nelagoney... Tallant Pershing... Wolco Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area through 2 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Tulsa County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Portion of W3900 Road Closed for Bridge Repairs

West 3900 Road between North 4020 and North 4030 Road will be closed during the daytime hours for bridge repairs starting on Monday, May 17th. District Three Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting. He apologizes for any conveniences this may cause people in the southeastern corner of the County.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Alluwe, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Chelsea Big Cabin... New Alluwe White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 275 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Rogers County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rogers, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ROGERS AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1148 PM CDT, a cluster of showers and storms were located over northern Tulsa county and far southeast Osage county, moving northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this activity. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Claremore Owasso... Skiatook Collinsville... Chelsea Sperry... Oologah Foyil... Talala Turley... Bushyhead
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Craig, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Rogers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN ROGERS COUNTIES At 121 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of White Oak, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Big Cabin White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 276 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH