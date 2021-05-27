Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE, EASTERN PAWNEE, ROGERS, NORTHEASTERN TULSA AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON OK COUNTIES At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Numerous reports of flash flooding have been reported in the Owasso and Collinsville areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tulsa... Claremore Owasso... Skiatook Catoosa... Collinsville Verdigris... Chelsea Sperry... Oologah Ramona... Foyil Avant... Westport Talala... Vera Turley... Tulsa International Airport Tiawah FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov