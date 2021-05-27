Flood Advisory issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage; Pawnee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fairfax... Shidler Ralston... Burbank Grainola... Foraker Pearsonia... Webb City Apperson Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A flash flood warning is possible if storms begin to train over the same areas.