What is the ACE score and how does it help recognize trauma in youth?

By the time Sophie took MDMA for the first time at my mental health clinic, she was willing to try just about anything. Now in her late fifties, Sophie (not her real name) had struggled for most of her life with post-traumatic stress disorder, suffering from insomnia, hypervigilance, and flashbacks to the abuse she suffered as a child. Over the years, she’d learned to manage the worst of her symptoms with the help of psychotherapy and medications—tools that had helped her raise two kids and run a successful business as a CPA—but childhood memories still haunted her. They rose up without warning, terrorizing her senses. Some 30 years after she’d first sought treatment, she was growing desperate for relief, even if it meant enrolling in a clinical trial for a drug more often associated with Burning Man than mental health.