What is the ACE score and how does it help recognize trauma in youth?

By New Mexico Living
nmliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Mental Health Awareness Month, and for that, New Mexico Living has been taking a closer look at all the resources available in the Duke City. CYFD Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock discusses the ACE Score and how it helps recognize trauma in young people. CYFD Behavioral Health Services in...

State
New Mexico State
#In Youth#Behavioral Health#Trauma#Mental Health Care#Childhood#Youth Justice#Health Education#Ace#New Mexico Living#Cyfd Cabinet#The Ace Score#Juvenile Justice Services#Collaboration#Duke City
Kidsspotonflorida.com

Helping Children Process Trauma (Video)

Many families are understandably shaken as more news comes out about the disturbing Tristyn Bailey murder case. Colleen Rodrigues, CEO of Jewish Family and Community Services joins us to talk about ways to help your children process trauma.
KidsLongview Daily News

Columbia Wellness program helps parents, children as pandemic worsens some behaviors

As a single parent, it often was hard for Rheanna Walker to make time for her 2-year-old daughter, manage tantrums and get her on a sleep schedule. Walker, 34, began attending a parent support group through Columbia Wellness a couple months ago, which has helped teach her how to deal with different scenarios and better take care of her daughter.
MinoritiesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Racial Trauma is Real. Here Are Tips for How to Manage It

It has been a year of racial reckoning, punctuated by violent videos of Black Americans being injured or killed in police custody. And while the videos sparked action, they also took a toll on our collective mental health, and particularly the mental health of Black Americans. LX News host Ashley Holt reached out to a counselor, Dr. Shana D. Lewis, for some advice about how manage race-based traumatic stress.
Salem, VAWDBJ7.com

Treating Trauma: Helping teens navigate the transition into adulthood

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - This week in WDBJ7′s series, Treating Trauma, we’ve looked at how treatment for mental and behavioral health has changed here in Virginia and how adverse childhood experiences affects our physical and mental health. When teens with a high number of ACEs transition into adulthood, there’s a...
Mental HealthKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Crossroads recognizes May as Mental Health Month

This past year presented many different challenges and obstacles that tested everyone’s strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced everyone to cope with situations we never even imagined, and many struggled with mental health as a result. The good news is there are tools and resources available that can support the wellbeing of individuals and communities.
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

New program helping adults improve interaction with kids

The Center for Child Counseling in Palm Beach County recently launched a new program to improve the mental health of the youngest members of our society. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Managing the Pressure | Rebound South Florida. Called "A Way of Being with Children: A Trauma-Informed Approach to Building Resilience", the online...
Minoritiesnprillinois.org

Life Kit: How To Cope With Racial Trauma

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with psychotherapist April Preston about the impact of racial trauma on marginalized groups of people and how to cope with it. This segment is part of a collaboration with NPR’s Life Kit. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Colorado StateDOT med

Children's Hospital Colorado calls 'state of emergency' in pediatric mental health

Children’s Hospital Colorado has declared a “state of emergency” in youth mental health today. CEO Jena Hausmann made the announcement during a pediatric mental health media roundtable event. “It has been devastating to see suicide become the leading cause of death for Colorado’s children ... we are seeing our pediatric emergency departments and our inpatient units overrun with kids attempting suicide and suffering from other forms of major mental health illness."
Mental Healthunicefusa.org

Promoting Mental Health and Well-Being in Native Communities

A new Psychological First Aid Guide — produced by the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health in partnership with UNICEF USA — offers mental health support strategies for COVID-19 responders working in Native communities, where children and families have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. In this Q&A, the project leads explain the guide's relevance for anybody seeking guidance on how to deal with the lingering effects of a very difficult year.
Mental Healthpiratemedia1.com

ECU community discusses importance of mental health

East Carolina University faculty members and mental health professionals highlight the importance of mental stability as Mental Health Awareness month comes to an end. Director of ECU’s Counseling Center Valerie Kisler-van Reede said self-care should not be designated to one day. Students should try to incorporate time every day to care for themselves, according to Kisler-van Reede.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

Mental wellness in the workplace: A local perspective

Over the last year, mental health has become one of the most talked-about challenges for American workers and their employers. As we look forward to a post-pandemic world, how employers deal with this issue will become highly significant. Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, the Dallas Business Journal, in partnership...
Mental HealthTimes Union

ContinuumCloud Recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) May 29, 2021. ContinuumCloud, a software solutions provider for behavioral health organizations, is taking action to improve mental health. The company is hosting a virtual 5k this weekend to raise awareness for mental health as well as providing Mental Health First Aid training for their employees. In...
Mental HealthThe Guardian

EMDR: what is the trauma therapy used by Prince Harry?

In a new mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry is seen undergoing a form of therapy known as EMDR (eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing) to treat unresolved anxiety stemming from the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, when he was 12. EMDR was developed in...
Mental HealthWired

The Case for Using MDMA to Help Heal Victims of Trauma

By the time Sophie took MDMA for the first time at my mental health clinic, she was willing to try just about anything. Now in her late fifties, Sophie (not her real name) had struggled for most of her life with post-traumatic stress disorder, suffering from insomnia, hypervigilance, and flashbacks to the abuse she suffered as a child. Over the years, she’d learned to manage the worst of her symptoms with the help of psychotherapy and medications—tools that had helped her raise two kids and run a successful business as a CPA—but childhood memories still haunted her. They rose up without warning, terrorizing her senses. Some 30 years after she’d first sought treatment, she was growing desperate for relief, even if it meant enrolling in a clinical trial for a drug more often associated with Burning Man than mental health.
Kidsdailyjournal.net

Youths use skateboard art to deal with trauma

Comic book characters such as Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Wonder Woman and Black Widow served as a source of power. Struggling with mental health issues, Hannah Kiracofe had started coming to Centerstone, a nonprofit health system serving central and southern Indiana. At first, the 16-year-old didn’t know how to express the emotions and turmoil they was experiencing.