Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ector, Midland by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Ector; Midland The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Ector County in western Texas West central Midland County in western Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odessa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Warfield and Odessa Schlemeyer Field. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 116 and 130. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov