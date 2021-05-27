Cancel
Ector County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ector, Midland by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Ector; Midland The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Ector County in western Texas West central Midland County in western Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Odessa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Warfield and Odessa Schlemeyer Field. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 116 and 130. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GLASSCOCK...NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lomax, or 15 miles northwest of Garden City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Spotters reporting tennis ball sized hail southwest of Stanton. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Greenwood, Stanton, Forsan, Lomax, Big Spring Country Club, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Elbow. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 145 and 183. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH
Midland County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Midland, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Midland; Reagan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...NORTHERN REAGAN AND NORTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 623 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorms 14 miles north of Rankin, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Garden City, Saint Lawrence, Stiles and Midkiff.
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Ector, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Ector; Ward; Winkler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ECTOR...NORTHEASTERN WARD...SOUTHEASTERN WINKLER AND NORTHWESTERN CRANE COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pyote, or 9 miles west of Monahans, moving northeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Monahans, Thorntonville, Wickett, Roy Hurd Memorial Airport and Monahans Sandhills State Park. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 67 and 94. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Ector, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Ector; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ECTOR...SOUTH CENTRAL ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN WINKLER COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Goldsmith, or 18 miles northeast of Kermit, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goldsmith and Notrees. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN ECTOR...EASTERN ANDREWS...NORTHERN MIDLAND...EASTERN GAINES...WESTERN BORDEN...WESTERN HOWARD...MARTIN AND DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Welch to near Midland. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Midland, Lamesa, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lomax, Lenorah, Welch, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Patricia, Arvana, Hancock, Midland Airpark, McKenzie Lake, Knott, Vealmoor, Stanton Municipal Aiport, Tarzan and Sparenberg. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 135 and 173. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.