The pandemic is leading doctors to rethink unnecessary treatment

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 7 days ago
On one hand, the pandemic caused major health setbacks for non-COVID patients who were forced to, or chose to, avoid tests and treatments for various illnesses. On the other hand, in cases in which no harm was done by delays or cancellations, medical experts can now reevaluate whether those procedures are truly necessary.

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
