Marks and Spencer has said it plans to close 30 more stores over the next decade after it swung to a £201.2m annual loss as clothing and homeware sales fell sharply in a year of lockdowns.The retailer has already closed or relocated 59 stores and cut 7,000 jobs. It plans to expand or open 17 sites over the next two years.M&S hailed the successful launch of an online grocery partnership with Ocado but food sales could not make up for declining sales elsewhere in the business.The loss for the year to 27 March follows a £67.2m profit in the previous...