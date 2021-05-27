Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Italy Sees Surge In Business And Consumer Morale In May

esmmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorale amongst Italian businesses and consumers jumped in May, data showed on Thursday, as the government continued to steadily ease coronavirus restrictions. National statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index increased to 110.2 in May, the highest reading for more than three years, from an upwardly revised 106.0 in April - previously reported as 105.4.

www.esmmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Gross Domestic Product#Consumer Confidence#Consumer Sentiment#Business Rates#Business Confidence#Istat#Reuters#Covid#Esm#Morale#Italian Businesses#Retail News#Surveys#Rose#Poll#Infection Rates#Rome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related
EconomyForexTV.com

Germany Factory Orders Fall Unexpectedly In April

Germany’s factory orders dropped unexpectedly in April due to weak domestic demand, data from Destatis revealed on Monday. Manufacturing orders dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to the 3.9 percent increase seen in March and economists’ forecast of +1.0 percent. Excluding major orders, real new orders in manufacturing...
Stocksraleighnews.net

German shares open slightly lower

BERLIN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- German stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 31.32 points, or 0.20 percent, opening at 15,661.58 points. The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was automotive supplier Continental, increasing by 0.8 percent, followed by consumer goods company Henkel with 0.25 percent and materials producer HeidelbergCement with 0.16 percent.
IndustryForexTV.com

Spain Industrial Production Surges In April

Spain’s industrial output grew sharply in April on higher production of durable consumer goods and capital goods, data from the statistical office INE showed on Monday. Industrial production surged 48.2 percent year-on-year in April, after rising 12.9 percent in March. Economists had forecast output to climb 12.6 percent. On an...
IndustryForexTV.com

Czech Industrial Production Rises; Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

The Czech Republic’s industrial production accelerated and construction output decreased in April, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday. Separate data showed that the trade balance swung to surplus in April, as exports rose and imports increased. Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 55.1 percent year-on-year in April,...
Businesswsau.com

Russian May inflation accelerates to 6.0%, above forecast

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s annual consumer inflation accelerated to 6.0% in May, overshooting expectations and adding arguments for tighter monetary policy days before the central bank’s rate-setting meeting, data showed on Monday. Inflation, the central bank’s main area of responsibility, accelerated to its highest since October 2016 when the central...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Italy Inflation Rises In May

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer prices increased in May, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday. Consumer prices increased 1.3 percent yearly in May, following a 1.1 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.0 percent. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in...
Businesswibqam.com

U.S. consumer sentiment declined in May

(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in May as consumers grew more concerned about a pickup in inflation, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index fell to a final reading of 82.9 from April’s final level of 88.3, though it was little changed from May’s preliminary reading of 82.8.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German consumer morale improves less than expected heading into June - GfK

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - German consumer morale improved less than expected heading into June as shoppers remained cautious despite falling COVID-19 infections and an improving growth outlook for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Thursday. The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, edged up to -7.0 from a revised -8.6 in the previous month. The reading missed a Reuters forecast for a bigger rise to -5.2. Consumers were more optimistic regarding their personal income situation as well as overall economic development, but their propensity to buy deteriorated after three consecutive monthly gains, the survey showed. GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said the drop in coronavirus cases and further progress with vaccinations were opening the door to more easing steps in the coming weeks. "At the moment, this is mainly fueling economic optimism and creating a sense of new beginnings," Buerkl said, adding that options to spend money were still limited in many parts of the country despite first steps to take back restrictions. Once all lockdown measures are lifted, househoulds are ready to splash out over the summer months as they put aside a lot of money during the pandemic, Buerkl said. JUNE 2021 MAY 2021 JUNE 2020 Consumer climate -7.0 -8.6 -18.6 Consumer climate components MAY 2021 APR 2021 MAY 2020 - willingness to buy 10.0 17.3 5.5 - income expectations 19.5 9.3 -5.7 - business cycle expectations 41.1 7.3 -10.4 NOTE - The survey period was from May 6 to 17, 2021. The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. ( Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Douglas Busvine)
EconomyForexTV.com

French Consumer Confidence Improves In May

France’s consumer sentiment improved in May, monthly survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday. The consumer confidence index rose to 97 in May from 95 in April. The score came in line with economists’ expectations. The index related to their future financial situation gained three points to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields drift higher as ECB meeting looms

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged up from one-month lows on Monday but trade was largely subdued as a European Central Bank meeting loomed. Borrowing costs fell on Friday after a closely-watched U.S. jobs report fell short of expectations, calming worries that a roaring economy could lead the Federal Reserve to soon taper its stimulus.
WorldForexTV.com

Finland Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

Finland’s trade balance swung to deficit in April, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday. The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 265 million in April versus a surplus of EUR 185 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was EUR 290 million.
BusinessRTTNews

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Highest Since 2018

Euro area investor confidence rose for the fourth straight month in June to its highest level in over three years as financial experts assessed the current economic situation more favorably, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday. The Sentix investor confidence index for Eurozone climbed to 28.1...
Economyinvesting.com

Japan upgrades Q1 GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy shrank less than initially reported in the first quarter on smaller cuts to plant and equipment spending, but the coronavirus pandemic still dealt a huge blow to overall demand. Separate data showed growth in bank lending slowed sharply in May, while real wages posted the biggest...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japan GDP Data On Tap For Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to sink 1.2 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year after climbing 2.8 percent on quarter and 11.7 percent on year in the three months prior.
BusinessRTTNews

European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders data from Germany and investor confidence from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due for May. The jobless rate stood at seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in April. At 2.00 am ET,...
BusinessTrumann Democrat

US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. consumer confidence little changed in May

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence was little changed in May as consumers’ short-term optimism of conditions retreated on expectations for decelerating growth and softening labor market conditions in the months ahead. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its Consumer Confidence Index dipped to a reading of 117.2 this...
Retailcrossroadstoday.com

Consumer confidence ticks down in May, but remains strong

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Consumer confidence ticked down slightly in May but remains nearly as high as its been since the pandemic began. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 117.2 from April’s 117.5 reading, the highest level since February of 2020, just before the pandemic began.
Worldinvezz.com

USD/JPY at the lower side of ascending channel after Japan GDP data

The USD/JPY pair rose modestly after the relatively better Japan GDP data. The economy contracted by 3.9% in the first quarter. Investments, consumer, and government spending fell in the first quarter. The USD/JPY rose slightly during the Asian session even after the relatively strong economic data from Japan. The pair...