Philadelphia, PA

New Post Created to Nurture a Culture of Wellness at Drexel

drexel.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of building and sustaining a comprehensive and proactive approach to keeping the Drexel community safe. Our ability to thrive amid the upheaval triggered by a global health crisis is a credit to the multi-faceted way we responded, and to the commitment and expertise of so many individuals and organizations in the Drexel community. Going forward, I want the University to sustain its focus on health and wellness. To lead our efforts, I am announcing the appointment of Marla J. Gold, MD, currently vice provost for community health, to the new position of senior vice provost for Community Health and Chief Wellness Officer.

drexel.edu
