DUBLIN — Tourism Ireland says it welcomes the May 28 announcement by the Irish Government about the re-opening of travel to Ireland. The reopening is effective July 19, when Ireland is scheduled to begin implementing the EU’s new Digital COVID Certificate, which will enable more seamless travel among EU member states. Travellers from EU member states bearing the pass – which attests that the holder has either been vaccinated, has had a negative test for COVID-19 or has had the virus – will then be able to visit Ireland without the need for a test or quarantining.