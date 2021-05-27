Letter: Toes’ Finger

As peak golf season approaches, let this be your friendly reminder to take sun protection seriously. Here are some simple checkpoints to always keep in mind: Before you head to the course, be sure to apply sunscreen to exposed skin and then to reapply every nine holes. Choose a broad spectrum sunscreen that will protect you from UVA and UVB rays with a SPF of 30-50. There is no way to be 100 percent protected from the sun, but there are additional measures beyond sunscreen that you can take. UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) is a rating given to clothing that grades how well it blocks UV radiation. A typical cotton T-shirt offers around a UPF 5 rating, which means a fifth of the sun's UV radiation can reach the skin. Aim for golf apparel with a UPF 30 or UPF 50 for the best protection.