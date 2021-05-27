Letter: Toes’ Finger
Submitted by William Elder. Toes exploded. Clearly, that’s what happened to him— he exploded, at least his heart did. Lying on his own, old, flowerdy couch, watching his own black and white teevee, minding his own business on a Saturday afternoon, probably more than sipping whiskey and Coke, his own good heart attacked him without warning, turning into what the doctor called an overripe plum, that burst like rotten fruit. He bled from everywhere to all over, dead before the commercial, before he knew what hit him. That was some comfort to all, except him.thesubtimes.com