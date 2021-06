Andy Reid loves to throw the ball, but has rarely relied on a deep passing game. Mahomes and company will likely see a return to Reid’s old ways. We discuss. The Chiefs have revolutionized offensive play in the National Football League. With weapons like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs have made a deeper emphasis on pushing the ball down the field through the air than seemingly any team in history. With a cannon for an arm, Patrick Mahomes is perfect for this style of play. Although the Chiefs had great moments last season on offense, they also had moments in which they looked disjointed and out of sync.