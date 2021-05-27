Cancel
Evanston, IL

No improvement in jobless rate here last month

By Bill Smith
 7 days ago

New figures from the Illinois Department of Employment Security show the unemployment rate remained unchanged last month in Evanston after a sharp decline in March. The figures for April, released today, show the jobless rate at 5.9% here, unchanged from revised figures for the month before. That's still far better than before pandemic-related job losses really kicked in in April 2020, but nearly double the pre-pandemic rate in early 2020.

Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

City of Evanston Launches Community Solar Program

The City has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to participate in the MMC CS2 Residential Community Solar Program, which helps residents and small businesses save money and develop renewable energy while supporting the City’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. The CS2 Residential Community Solar...
Illinois Statetherealdeal.com

Illinois’ eviction moratorium will end in August, Pritzker says

Illinois’ ban on residential evictions will end in August, more than a year after Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed the emergency measure in response to the pademic. The governor announced the planned phaseout in a Monday morning press conference, but cushioned the news by saying the state would use $1.5 billion in federal funds to help struggling renters and their landlords, according to Crain’s.
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Here’s another big picture look at the current industrial market in Chicago

Demand for industrial real estate has been the focus of much discussion about the current conversation of the market, and yet another report offers a comprehensive look at exactly how the Chicagoland region fared during the first quarter of the year. A few weeks ago, we took a look at a recent report from Colliers, but now we can browse through one from JLL, which thoroughly details the metro area’s industrial market at the end of Q1 2021.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Illinois Rental Payment Program Offers Up to $25K for Tenants Struggling to Pay Rent

The Illinois Rental Payment Program opens Monday, with thousands of dollars available to Illinois residents who are struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic. Applications for the ILRPP will be accepted beginning Monday. Tenants and landlords could be eligible for up to 15 months of assistance in grant form to cover the past due rent from the last 12 months as well as future rental assistance for the next three months if necessary, the state says. The maximum grant amount is $25,000, provided by federal funding.
Cook County, ILevanstonnow.com

State offers new rent relief grant program

Gov. J.B. Pritzker today announced a new state rental assistance programs for low and moderate income tenants who are unable to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority will offer up to $25,000 to cover a maximum of 15 months of assistance.
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 25.8% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Palatine, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Support providers need competitive wage

As communities throughout the state begin returning to normal, it is vital we do not leave behind people with developmental disabilities. A growing funding shortfall has dropped Illinois to 47th in the nation when it comes to funding services and programs that empower and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Evanston, ILcityofevanston.org

Vaccinations Available for Individuals 12+

Community members 12 years and older can register to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at two upcoming events in Evanston. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the Pfizer vaccine as safe and effective for individuals 12 years and older. The City of Evanston's Health & Human Services Department strongly recommends that all eligible individuals get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.