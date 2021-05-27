No improvement in jobless rate here last month
New figures from the Illinois Department of Employment Security show the unemployment rate remained unchanged last month in Evanston after a sharp decline in March. The figures for April, released today, show the jobless rate at 5.9% here, unchanged from revised figures for the month before. That's still far better than before pandemic-related job losses really kicked in in April 2020, but nearly double the pre-pandemic rate in early 2020.