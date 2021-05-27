Best color film for gorgeous analog images
Color film was one of the most popular photography products in the pre-digital era. If you were born before the early 2000s, chances are the images that you associate with your family memories were all shot on color film. The best film comes in a variety of speeds and formats and selecting the best film stocks for you depends a lot on what you plan to shoot, the time of day you will be shooting, and what camera equipment you will be using. 35mm film is the most popular of film sizes and what you will want to use if your film camera is an SLR, a point and shoot, or most rangefinders. Most films also regularly come in the 120 format, which is the correct size if you are shooting with a medium format camera.