It was a very busy weekend in Florence despite the cancellation of the annual Rhododendron Festival. On Saturday large groups of motorcycles lined Bay Street filling up almost every available space and then around 3pm the Free Souls Motorcycle Group came through town taking up both lanes of traffic. Chief Tom Turner said that in anticipation of the heavy traffic he requested assistance of the Eugene Police Traffic Enforcement team. 6 Eugene motorcycle officers were there and had to shut down Bay Street for about an hour and a half until the majority of the traffic subsided. Chief Turner says it was the second time that he asked for assistance from Eugene Police. The other time was in 2018 when turner says there was a lot of dangerous misbehavior surrounding motorcycles during the annual Rhododendron Parade. As for Saturday’s traffic one Florence resident likened the parade of motorcycles to the Viking raids as the group filed three abreast along Bay Street.