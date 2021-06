Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Our world is working to regain a hold on what matters for sustainability in partnership with business. Sustainability requires all our parts to bring about effective change and last results. Entrepreneurs play a critical part in leading the way to help this world deliver sustainable products, solutions and actions that will leave this earth better for those left to carry the torch. Sustainable is “the ability to be maintained at a certain rate or level; avoidance of the depletion of natural resources to maintain an ecological balance.”