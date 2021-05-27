Video: Jungle Cruise Movie Trailer Featuring The Rock

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDisney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. You can see that trailer below, along with a new Drew Struzan-inspired poster. The “Jungle Cruise” movie is based on the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name. Rock will star as the captain of the small riverboat that takes a group through the Amazon. The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and Jesse Plemons. Disney has been upgrading their theme park ride to coincide with the release of the movie.

