Column: Former Roosevelt basketball star Renaldo Thomas, a flamboyant, outsized player and coach, always worked for the kids. ‘That was his essence.’
Winston Garland remembers Renaldo Thomas' four favorite words when the two were teammates at Roosevelt. Garland, the point guard for the 1982 team that reached the state championship game, was a year younger than Thomas and played for the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets, the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.