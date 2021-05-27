Column: Former Roosevelt basketball star Renaldo Thomas, a flamboyant, outsized player and coach, always worked for the kids. ‘That was his essence.’

Rudy Tomjanovich did not want the job. He had never even considered becoming the Rockets’ coach during the 1991-92 season. There was no chance he would have imagined that day when he needed to be convinced by the fellow assistant and friend who would become his “big brother” just to accept the job, that it would take him to the pinnacle of his sport several times over on several continents and, ultimately, to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame where he will be inducted on May 15.