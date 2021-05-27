Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Second round of strong to severe storms with heavy rains possible in Kansas City area

By Robert A. Cronkleton
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

A second round of strong to severe storms are possible in the Kansas City area Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service of Kansas City. Uncertainty remains, however, regarding the intensity of the storms as rainfall and clouds from the storms that rolled across the Kansas City region earlier in the day stabilized the environment, the weather service said.

www.kansascity.com
State
Kansas State
City
Miami, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Linn, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

More rounds of rain and storms throughout the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A few areas of light rain and drizzle this morning with some patchy dense fog developing. More scattered showers possible today and storms with the heaviest rain arriving Wednesday and Thursday. An additional 1-3"+ possible for the rest of the week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Kansas City metro as rainfall continues

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Kansas City metro area that will remain in effect until early Monday. As rainfall continued across the region Sunday, the warning was issued until 12:30 a.m. Monday for parts of Kansas City, Overland Park and Olathe. Meteorologists warned drivers to avoid flood-covered roads.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Daily Weather Forecast For Kansas City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kansas City: Monday, May 17: Chance t-storms in the day; while light rain likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance t-storms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Rain in the day; while light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Light Rain Likely;
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Weather Blog: Too Much and Not Enough Rain

We are tracking several chances of rain & thunderstorms this weekend. The 1st round occurred this morning on a line from Atchison to Sedalia south. Rain chances are low this afternoon & evening before increasing after midnight. Periods of rain & thunderstorms are likely all day Sunday. Some locations could...
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Johnson KS County in east central Kansas East Central Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas West Central Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations across the warned area including near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, De Soto, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Countryside. This includes the following highways Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 6...and between mile markers 56 and 61...and near mile marker 63...and between mile markers 79 and 83. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 218 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 421 and 422. Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 1 and 7. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...