City Brew Tours Charlotte Launches June 26
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – City Brew Tours, a leading curator of craft brewery tours and experiences in North America, announced today the launch of their latest franchise tour location in Charlotte, N.C. City Brew Tours Charlotte will officially start operations on Saturday, June 26. The brand’s first location in the Southeast, Charlotte is the twelfth city to host City Brew Tours of craft breweries, joining other cities with a rich craft brew heritage including Baltimore; Boston; Cleveland; Portland, Ore.; and Washington, D.C.www.brewbound.com