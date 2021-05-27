Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

City Brew Tours Charlotte Launches June 26

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – City Brew Tours, a leading curator of craft brewery tours and experiences in North America, announced today the launch of their latest franchise tour location in Charlotte, N.C. City Brew Tours Charlotte will officially start operations on Saturday, June 26. The brand’s first location in the Southeast, Charlotte is the twelfth city to host City Brew Tours of craft breweries, joining other cities with a rich craft brew heritage including Baltimore; Boston; Cleveland; Portland, Ore.; and Washington, D.C.

www.brewbound.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, NC
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
City
Cleveland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen City#Boston#Craft Breweries#Food Drink#Beer Tours#Craft Brewing#Armored Cow Brewing Co#Ass Clown Brewing Company#Lower Left Brewing Co#The Suffolk Punch#Craft Brewery Tours#Charlotte Tour#Tour Guests#Westin Charlotte#Potential Tour#Craft Beers#Beer Lovers#Portland#N C#Beer Knowledge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Online farmer’s market launches in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Market Wagon has expanded its online farmers market to Charlotte. That startup provides a way to snag goods from local farms and artisanal food vendors year round. The online store offers items typically found at a farmers market such as produce, eggs, dairy, meat and baked goods.
charlottemagazine.com

Camping Group Brings Charlotte Kids to the Outdoors

Keith Cradle is a busy guy. The 46-year-old serves as director of youth and juvenile programs for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also on the boards of directors for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Charlotte Trail of History—along with seats on the Mint Museum Contemporary Art Board and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. It’s no wonder Cradle unplugs from Zoom and escapes on weekends, when the avid hiker and camper heads to one of the several state parks that surround Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

You Can Pick Your Own Strawberries At These Local Farms

Strawberries are one of my favorite fruits EVER! One reason why is because they remind me of summertime. Strawberry picking is a great way to get some outdoor time, enjoy the summer, and maybe even do some family bonding. Plus, I always say the strawberries you pick yourself are some of the best you can have.
AnimalsBeaumont Enterprise

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Charlotte, NCWbt.com

Duke Energy to move corporate headquarters to new plaza in uptown Charlotte

Duke Energy announced Monday the 40-floor office tower plaza currently under construction in uptown Charlotte will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as metro tower, Duke Energy plaza will house approximately 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real estate footprint. After a thorough review,...
Charlotte, NCthefallonpost.org

High Adventure at the South Pole

Story and photos by Brent Kunzler, Doctor of Health Science PA-C In 2017, I was attending a meeting for current and former Special Forces medics (18D) in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is an annual forum that is part medical conference, part hands-on training, and exhibitions of medical-related products. I had been an SF medic for years and attended this conference when I could, and when I had the time and money. That year I was walking down the many aisles of vendors and came across an exhibit presented by the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), showing opportunities to work at the South Pole. Naturally, I filled out the application without giving much more thought to it other than it would be an interesting job.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Let’s protect Asian Americans in Charlotte

On April 2nd, a local Asian-owned business in the Charlotte Transit Center, Plaza Sundries, was vandalized. The attacker hurled racial insults at the owners and caused an estimated $9,000 in damages. Just 12 days later, 37-year-old storeowner Devi Chauhan was shot in the chest while working at his Asian grocery store off Albemarle Road. His attacker did not attempt to rob the store, only to hurt Mr. Chauhan. Mrs. Chauhan is still scared to open the store back up and even to send their children to school, for fear that they might also be attacked.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Escape to The Atlantis Bahamas

If you're ready for a tropical getaway, consider The Atlantis Bahamas on Paradise Island. The Atlantis is welcoming tourists with open arms and covid protocol. Just complete a Bahamas health visa. You must either present a negative covid test result no more than 5 days before your trip, or your covid vaccination card.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Loaves & Fishes free food distribution

In an effort to help combat food insecurity in our area, Loaves & Fishes and Northside Baptist Church are partnering for a pop up food share to distribute boxes of nutritional food items. Food may vary based on available inventory. “We have seen the great need in our community during...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Need a job? This Charlotte company is looking to hire 90 people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccinations are abundantly available, so employers are wondering why so many people don’t want to work?. Many companies say they are struggling to find workers. The labor shortage is so significant that businesses like restaurants and bars are paying people to come for interviews. U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Is Now The First City in The Carolinas To Use Facial Recognition Software

The Charlotte Douglas Airport has just officially started using facial recognition cameras on passengers who travel through the airport. According to a press release we received from the Department of Homeland Security, the new system is initially being rolled out by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) within the international flights area to verify that passengers arriving in Charlotte are who they say they are. It takes only seconds to scan the facial biometrics of passengers and ‘is more than 98 percent accurate.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Solving Puzzle Wins Mecklenburg County Woman $150,000 Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize. Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Out Of Gas, Full Of News: The Week In Review From WFAE

If you've been slacking on social etiquette over a year of social distancing, now’s a good time to brush up. In the biggest step back toward “normal” since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their face masks in most situations.
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Mecklenburg County, NClakenormanpublications.com

Local hemp farm owners return to roots

HUNTERSVILLE — As more states legalize marijuana for medical and recreational use, Blackberry Ridge Farms is using a similar plant recently sanctioned in North Carolina to make a collection of products used to treat a long list of ailments. In 2018, Army veteran Nick Rogers and his wife, Julia, started...