Tesla Now Uses Cabin Camera for Driver Monitoring in Radar-less Model 3, Model Y

By Sarah Lee-Jones
teslanorth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has started to leverage the cabin camera in new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that are delivering without radar for Autopilot, instead of relying on cameras only for Tesla Vision. According to Kevin Smith based in Tennessee, who took delivery of a Dual Motor Model Y on Thursday,...

teslanorth.com
