Microsoft has hidden this secret in the original Xbox so much that it hasn’t been publicly discussed for twenty years: putting it together is no easy task. Anonymous developer for Kotaku betrayal, What is an Easter egg that can only be found “raw” through hard work (unencrypted code, i.e. reverse engineering on the dashboard; possibly a leak of the original source code). The secret has a hidden employee list so far anyway, and according to the anonymous developer, although it could have been found, he believed it wouldn’t have appeared much without the leak.