Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Salesforce, Ulta Beauty, HP and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Salesforce — Salesforce shares jumped 5% in extended trading after the cloud-based software company posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings results. Salesforce reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, topping analysts' estimate of 88 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company also raised its fiscal year revenue guidance range to $26 billion at the high end.www.nbcsandiego.com