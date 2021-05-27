Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Travis, Sexton to team for radio show in Limbaugh's old home

Derrick
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Rush Limbaugh's radio syndicators said Thursday they will team personalities Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for a new show in Limbaugh's old time slot. Premiere Radio Networks will offer their program on weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. starting on June 21.

www.thederrick.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Rush Limbaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Old Time#Show Time#Ap#Premiere Radio Networks#Personalities Clay Travis#Weekdays#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
EntertainmentDemocrat-Herald

2 conservative pundits to fill Rush Limbaugh's radio time slot

The company that syndicated Rush Limbaugh's radio program, Premiere Networks, announced Thursday that Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will launch a new three-hour show in his old time slot. The program, "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," will begin airing June 21 from noon to 3 p.m. ET, Premiere...
TV & VideosIJR

Network Announces 2 Replacements for Rush Limbaugh’s Time Slot

Premiere Networks, the company that syndicated the late Rush Limbaugh’s daily radio program, has announced a new show hosted by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton that will run during Limbaugh’s old time slot. Conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino has also taken over Limbaugh’s slot in many...
EntertainmentRadio Online

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton to Take Over Rush Slot

The replacements for the "Rush Limbaugh Show" have been announced. Conservative talkers Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will take over the late Limbaugh's three-hour time slot (Noon-3pm ET) according to distributor Premiere Networks. Listeners can expect similar conservative, right-wing fare, tackling news stories of the day, politics and current events,...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Rush Limbaugh

Fox News Regulars Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Tapped as Rush Limbaugh Replacements. Premiere Radio Networks has found its replacement for The Rush Limbaugh Show. The iHeartMedia-owned radio giant says that Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will host the daily program from 12-3 p.m…. Donald Trump Criticizes LeBron James for...
TV & Videoswfirnews.com

WFIR to air Travis & Sexton at debut, long-term decision pending

WFIR has heard from many listeners who understandably want to know what program will replace Rush Limbaugh between noon and 3:00 pm. The Rush Limbaugh show is syndicated by Premiere Networks, and WFIR remains under contract to carry its supplied program — which has continued to be the Rush Limbaugh show, with recent rotations of hosts.
TV & VideosPosted by
Axios

Audacy to air Dana Loesch instead of "The Rush Limbaugh Show"

Audacy, the radio giant formerly called Entercom, has struck a multi-station, two-year deal to broadcast Dana Loesch’s nationally-syndicated ‘The Dana Show’ in 11 markets, executives tell Axios. Why it matters: It's the first example of a major radio network opting not to air the show pioneered by the late Rush...
MusicWashington Times

'Appetite' for anger wanes on talk radio

The search continues to fill the vast void left in the talk radio airwaves following the death of Rush Limbaugh, who drew a consistent audience of 14 million listeners according to Talkers Magazine. The process of finding a replacement for the much revered Limbaugh, however, also is providing a potential...
Entertainmentdallassun.com

Audacy and Radio America Reach Multi-Platform Deal to Expand Dana Loesch's Award-Winning Radio Show

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Today, Radio America and Audacy announced a multi-station deal that will broadcast Dana Loesch's nationally syndicated 'The Dana Show' in eleven (11) Audacy markets; most will replace the late Rush Limbaugh in the 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET time slot. This move will expand her show to more than 230 stations nationwide. Audacy will also become the exclusive audio streaming provider for The Dana Show. In addition, Audacy and Loesch will collaborate on the co-development and production of her first-ever original on-demand podcast. The Dana Show will replace Rush Limbaugh's program in Kansas City, Las Vegas, Richmond, Wichita, Gainesville, and Greenville-Spartanburg, with additional station clearances in Philadelphia, Austin, Buffalo, St. Louis and Hartford, in a move that further solidifies her role at the top of talk radio.
Businessinsideradio.com

Fox Corp. Buys Clay Travis’ Sports-Focused Outkick Media.

Fox Corp. is acquiring Clay Travis’ Outkick Media, including its fledging Outkick Podcast Network. Fox will operate the digital media platform as an independent brand and leverage its content across the company’s existing platforms. Outkick founder Clay Travis, who hosts the Fox Sports Radio show and podcast “Outkick the Coverage,” will remain with Outkick as President.