[VCT Reykjavik] NUTURN Solo: "I think KR is not very far behind, if not on par with NA"
Korea's NUTURN Gaming pulled off a very close match victory against NA's Version1 on Thursday. The match went to overtime in both of the last two maps, with NG edging out V1 on both maps to claim their place in the Winners bracket final against Sentinels tomorrow. Not only did the match prove that NUTURN Gaming was a worthy representative of Korea, it also showed that the Korean region is in contention for best VALORANT region.www.invenglobal.com