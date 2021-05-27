Cancel
Columbia, SC

Air Force mom stationed out of state since February makes surprise visit to her kids at school

By Mike Olson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There was a special surprise Thursday afternoon at a Midlands elementary school. Staff Sergeant Kyrie McGlynn has been stationed out of state since February. Thursday, she surprised her children Emmerson and Harper at Pine Tree Elementary School in Camden. Sgt. McGlynn says she is so happy to...

Camden, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SC babies born on May 29 could receive $529 to put towards college

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Babies born in South Carolina on May 29 will get a birthday gift from the state. Monday, State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that babies born in South Carolina on May 29 will be eligible for $529 as part of the PalmettoBaby Grant Program to be used toward a future scholarship account.
Richland County, SCabccolumbia.com

Midlands school bus driver speaks on GMA about the hijacking on his bus earlier this month

ABC NEWS– Monday, the Midlands bus driver being called a hero shared his story on Good Morning America. Deputies say Richland Two bus driver Kenneth Corbin kept the kids inside his school bus safe during a hijacking this month. He’s being praised for his actions after a Fort Jackson trainee left the base and jumped on the bus with an unloaded rifle on May 6. Corbin and the 18 children were let off shortly after, unharmed.
Columbia, SCciu.edu

CIU student remembers the fallen this Memorial Day

The thoughts of Capt. Andrew S. Baughman, Chaplaincy student. This morning I somberly laid my freshly dry-cleaned army service uniform across the bed. Centered and 1/8 inch above the left breast pocket I properly placed my ribbons, centered on the right pocket flap above the button I placed my name tag. Over the last 13 years I have had the honor of serving this great nation as a U.S. Army Engineer, both enlisted and commissioned. God has blessed and protected me with multiple tours, from Afghanistan and Iraq in the Middle East to humanitarian missions in Southeast Asia. As I continued to place the insignias and buttons on my dress blues, I began to go over the sequence of events for tomorrow’s memorial ceremony honoring the life of Specialist (SPC) Antonio I. Moore from the 346th Clearance Company. The ceremony will begin “Ladies and Gentlemen, our purpose here today is to honor SPC Moore, remember his life, remember his service, and to pay final tribute to his ultimate sacrifice …”
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Columbia SC Attorney Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

A Columbia, South Carolina attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged boating under the influence (BUI) incident that occurred over the weekend, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet. G. Randall McKay of Chapin, S.C. was booked early Monday morning at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, South Carolina.
Columbia, SCWYFF4.com

SC reports 8,500th death from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's latest daily report on COVID-19 shows the state has reached a grim milestone. Monday's coronavirus death toll hit exactly 8,500 and 1,154 probable deaths, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Health officials said the latest tests found 229 new confirmed cases and...
Columbia, SCMiddletown Press

S. Carolina teacher group drops protest plan, citing threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed says it dropped plans for Monday protests in Columbia amid threats of violence. The group had scheduled an “Enough is Enough” protest to take place at the Statehouse, South Carolina Department of Education and governor's mansion, saying it wanted to protest the mistreatment of teachers by Gov Henry McMaster, the state superintendent of education and others.
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Mental HealthDaily Gate City

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back before he stops moving. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
West Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Lexington Medical Center: Hand Pain

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Please check out Dr. Andrea Gale, a hand surgeon with Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice located in Northeast Columbia. She discusses how she treats some painful and debilitating conditions of the hand.
Columbia, SCWLOX

A reluctant hero: The bus driver who stayed calm at gun point

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a school bus was hijacked with 18 kids on board, law enforcement says one man emerged as a hero: the driver. Despite remaining calm at gunpoint and putting the safety of his students first, Richland School District Two bus driver Kenneth Corbin shrugs off this new title.
Columbia, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Embrace Recovery SC: Changing the stigma around those battling substance abuse

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new campaign is working to change the way many view people recovering from substance abuse. It's called Embrace Recovery SC. "It's been over 24 years now and as I went through this journey one of the biggest things I realized is I could not do it by myself," said Gregory Jacobs, Recovery Services Coordinator with the SC Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS).