Air Force mom stationed out of state since February makes surprise visit to her kids at school

The thoughts of Capt. Andrew S. Baughman, Chaplaincy student. This morning I somberly laid my freshly dry-cleaned army service uniform across the bed. Centered and 1/8 inch above the left breast pocket I properly placed my ribbons, centered on the right pocket flap above the button I placed my name tag. Over the last 13 years I have had the honor of serving this great nation as a U.S. Army Engineer, both enlisted and commissioned. God has blessed and protected me with multiple tours, from Afghanistan and Iraq in the Middle East to humanitarian missions in Southeast Asia. As I continued to place the insignias and buttons on my dress blues, I began to go over the sequence of events for tomorrow’s memorial ceremony honoring the life of Specialist (SPC) Antonio I. Moore from the 346th Clearance Company. The ceremony will begin “Ladies and Gentlemen, our purpose here today is to honor SPC Moore, remember his life, remember his service, and to pay final tribute to his ultimate sacrifice …”