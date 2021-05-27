newsbreak-logo
Beauty & Fashion

Radiation Burn: What to Know

WebMD
 2 days ago

A radiation "burn" or rash is a common side effect of radiation therapy for cancer. It’s also called radiation dermatitis. There’s no clear way to stop it from happening. But there’s a lot you can do to take care of your skin if you get one. Here’s what you need to know.

