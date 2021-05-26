Castle in the Clouds opens for the season on May 29

MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds welcomes the public back to the historic estate beginning Saturday, May 29. The Castle will offer traditional mansion tours as well as a variety of programs for all interests. Café in the Clouds will be open again this year, offering a lunch menu, adult beverages, and ice cream with outdoor seating in the scenic meadows near Shannon Pond. Visitors can also enjoy access to more than 28 miles of hiking trails throughout the Ossipee Mountains — some of which include waterfalls and vistas — owned and managed by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust.