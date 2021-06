Elk Rapids, Mich. – The message is simple: You drink, We Donate. Giving back has never been easier, or tastier. For the entire month of June head to your favorite store or restaurant and purchase Local’s Light—Short’s flagship American Lager—take a picture of your receipt, and upload your proof-of-purchase to Short’s landing page. For every receipt, Short’s will donate $1 to help keep the Great Lakes Great.*