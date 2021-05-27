Cancel
Asheville, NC

Hi-Wire Brewing Releases Session Sour Mixed 12-Pack

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing is swapping last year’s sour summer of isolation for a bright and fun “Summer of Sour” in 2021 with the release of a new Session Sour Mixed 12-Pack featuring three playful and refreshing beers made for sharing with friends. Featuring two fan-favorite session sour ales plus a brand new flavor, this special mixed pack will be available throughout the summer season across Hi-Wire Brewing’s nine state footprint.

