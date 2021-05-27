31 Year old Female Arrested for DUI, Aggravated Child Endangerment

On Wednesday May 26th, at approximately 6:40am, the Liberal Police department responded to the 600 block of North Pershing Avenue in reference to a 9-1-1 hang-up. Investigating officers determined a 31 year old female had driven a 2013 Ford Explorer while under the influence of alcohol, with her child inside. The oldest child, her 14 year old son, was in the passenger seat and became scared for himself and his siblings. As a result, he reached over, put the vehicle in nuetral, steered it to the side of the road, and called 9-1-1. The police located the vehicle at a residence in the 600 block of North Pershing.