Public sentiment is growing in support of LGBTQ rights, but activists say Iowa's laws need some updating to ensure they're designed to be inclusive of everyone.Driving the news: Local LGBTQ and progressive groups released a new report listing Iowa's existing laws they believe are exclusionary towards the community. What they noted:There are no anti-discrimination laws for LGBTQ parents wanting to adopt or foster.Iowa doesn't recognize gender identity as a basis for prosecuting a hate crime. Married same-sex couples in Iowa aren't protected under state family and medical leave law, which gives employees time away from work if they're caring for...