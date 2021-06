An injury accident occurred on Thursday evening at approximately 6:06pm, at the junction of US-64 and OK-46, approximately 7 miles west of Buffalo, OK in Harper county. A 2007 Kenworth semi driven by Dylan Burnett, 25 of Hugoton, KS was northbound on US 64, when he attempted to apply the brakes, but brakes were defective and did not activate. The Kenworth rolled and came to rest on passenger side Burnett was transported by ambulance to Harper County Community Hospital in Buffalo, OK. He was later transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Burnett was admitted in stable condition with arm injury.