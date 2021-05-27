Questlove, Run the Jewels, Rage Against the Machine & More Urge Artists to Boycott Israel in Open Letter

Approximately 600 musicians signed an open letter Thursday (May 27) that called on other artists to join them in boycotting Israel and standing in solidarity with Palestine. Rage Against the Machine, The Roots' Questlove and Black Thought, Run the Jewels, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, Noname, DJ Snake and Vic Mensa are among the biggest names to sign the Musicians for Palestine letter. "In solidarity and empathy, as musicians, we cannot be silent. Today is essential that we stand with Palestine," the letter began. "We are calling on our peers to publicly assert their solidarity with the Palestinian people. Complicity with Israeli war crimes is found in silence, and today silence is not an option."