Gregorio Paltrinieri stayed with the shoal, never too far from contention but always seeking to steer clear of the bash and splash of the shoal, until just over an hour 40 minutes into the European 10km marathon title race at Budapest’s Lupa Beach; and then he set his own course for home at a pace that pulverised the ambitions of all others on his way to a second crown in 24 hours after 5km victory yesterday.