As nearly 40% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, states are getting creative to entice people who are hesitant to get vaccinated. A program that caught the attention of many people across the country is a lottery in Ohio called “Vax-a-Million,” which will award five $1 million prizes to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Since the announcement of the lottery in Ohio, three more states, Maryland, New York and Oregon, have launched similar lottery-style programs with the hopes of boosting vaccinations.