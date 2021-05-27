Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s alternate plan to honor DuSable includes developing park named for the Black explorer credited as Chicago’s first nonnative settler

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday released an alternative plan to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable in an attempt to fend off a competing proposal to rename Lake Shore Drive for the Haitian explorer.

The mayor’s plan calls for $40 million toward developing DuSable Park on the Near North Side, renaming the Riverwalk downtown for DuSable and creating an annual festival in his honor. Lightfoot unveiled her expanded proposal a day after two aldermen deferred a vote on whether to rename outer Lake Shore Drive in honor of DuSable, who’s credited as the area’s first nonnative settler for establishing a trading post along the river in 1779.

It’s unclear whether Lightfoot’s rival proposal will sway members of the City Council but is the latest sign she doesn’t plan to drop her opposition to the measure led by Ald. David Moore, 17th, and Ald. Sophia King, 4th.

A day after the delayed vote, Moore said he was troubled Lightfoot supported the move to delay the vote, because he said the move was a cynical attempt to defeat his ordinance rather than an effort to spend more time learning about it.

“To do that is a pull back from democracy, and if you pull back from democracy one time, you can keep pulling back over and over,” he said. “Who gets blocked next?”

Moore said he still thinks he can hold together a council coalition to pass the Lake Shore Drive renaming, even with Lightfoot now officially bringing forth her own plan that she’s been touting publicly and in private for some time. “She presented that to (aldermen) before, and we still had the votes to pass the Lake Shore Drive plan,” he said. “Now she’s bringing it forward officially to try to get public support, I guess.

“As of today, I’m confident we have the votes. What happens next, that’s up to my colleagues,” he added.

Moore said he and King are discussing whether to try to find a third aldermen to join them to call for a special City Council meeting, or wait until the next regularly scheduled meeting on June 23 to hold the up-or-down vote on the Lake Shore Drive renaming ordinance.

The proposed change is the highest profile renaming of a public space in Chicago in recent memory. Lake Shore Drive is a beloved, rambling piece of the city’s DNA (even though public space advocates complain it cuts walkers and bikers off from the lakefront).

Compare that with crusading Black journalist Ida B. Wells getting a stretch of less prominent Congress Parkway named for her in 2019 , and with former Mayor Jane Byrne’s name being added in 2014 to the heavily trafficked but hardly adored Circle Interchange .

The DuSable renaming plan also has been met with more dissent than most earlier changes. In fact, Moore said last month he was told Lightfoot had “concerns about marketing the city” if his proposal succeeded.

Moore also said he was approached by someone from the administration who tried to convince him to just rename the outer drive south of 35th Street, which only would have affected the road in predominantly Black parts of Chicago.

Moore started his push in 2019. He brought the plan forward after he said he was upset by how little he heard the Chicago’s founder’s name as a downtown boat tour guide talked about the many honorees in the city’s public places.

But while renaming Chicago’s lakefront boulevard would be by far the most prominent honor bestowed upon DuSable, it’s hardly the only one.

There’s DuSable Harbor in Lake Michigan east of Grant Park, the DuSable Museum of African American History in Washington Park and a bust of DuSable along Michigan Avenue just north of the DuSable Bridge downtown.

The DuSable Leadership Academy high school in Bronzeville operates out of a landmarked building that for decades housed the larger DuSable High School.

For the many supporters of renaming Lake Shore Drive, all those other designations pale next to this one, which Moore has argued will help South Side children such as those in his predominantly African American 17th Ward “see the possibilities.”

