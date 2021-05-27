Who Is Rina Sawayama? 5 Things to Know About the Newest ‘John Wick’ Star

Rina Sawayama Tom Horton/Shutterstock

From the stage to the screen! Singer Rina Sawayama will star alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, marking the pop star’s first time working on a major movie set.

“My feature film acting debut in John Wick 4 !!!!!! I’m so excited !!!!!” the musician, 30, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, May 27. She also echoed the sentiment on Instagram with a number of crying face emojis.

Sawayama’s fans, who have been dubbed “Pixels,” were quick to share their excitement as well.

“Rina Sawayama: singer, songwriter, model, living legend AND actress???? no one is doing it like her !!!!!!!” one Twitter user wrote following the casting announcement. “RINA SAWAYAMA ACTRESS ERA? HOLY S—T I’M IN !!!” another added.

According to Deadline, the “XS” singer’s exact role is being kept under wraps. Production will begin this summer on location in France, Germany and Japan after previously being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is set to premiere in 2022.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” director Chad Stahelski said in a statement to Deadline. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 was released in May 2019, five years after the original movie’s premiere. The franchise features Reeves, 56, as the titular character, a retired hitman who sets out in the first film to seek vengeance for the death of his dog.

The pop star, who released her debut album, SAWAYAMA, in April 2020, began her career as a model before joining the music business. Born in Japan, she moved to London at the age of 5 and still resides in the U.K.

In a conversation with Vogue on Thursday, Sawayama discussed how she’s seen the representation of minorities change during her time in the industry.

“Asian representation was so much lower [when I began my career] and there was a tokenizing of people of colour at the time that I hope is becoming slightly less,” she said. “Before it would be one Asian, one Black person, and then a couple of white people, but it would never tip the other way to be majority Asian or majority Black.”

Scroll to learn five things about the boundary-breaking artist before her John Wick debut: