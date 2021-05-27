Cancel
Who Is Rina Sawayama? 5 Things to Know About the Newest ‘John Wick’ Star

By Sophia Vilensky
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Rina Sawayama Tom Horton/Shutterstock

From the stage to the screen! Singer Rina Sawayama will star alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, marking the pop star’s first time working on a major movie set.

“My feature film acting debut in John Wick 4 !!!!!! I’m so excited !!!!!” the musician, 30, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, May 27. She also echoed the sentiment on Instagram with a number of crying face emojis.

Sawayama’s fans, who have been dubbed “Pixels,” were quick to share their excitement as well.

“Rina Sawayama: singer, songwriter, model, living legend AND actress???? no one is doing it like her !!!!!!!” one Twitter user wrote following the casting announcement. “RINA SAWAYAMA ACTRESS ERA? HOLY S—T I’M IN !!!” another added.

According to Deadline, the “XS” singer’s exact role is being kept under wraps. Production will begin this summer on location in France, Germany and Japan after previously being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is set to premiere in 2022.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” director Chad Stahelski said in a statement to Deadline. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 was released in May 2019, five years after the original movie’s premiere. The franchise features Reeves, 56, as the titular character, a retired hitman who sets out in the first film to seek vengeance for the death of his dog.

The pop star, who released her debut album, SAWAYAMA, in April 2020, began her career as a model before joining the music business. Born in Japan, she moved to London at the age of 5 and still resides in the U.K.

In a conversation with Vogue on Thursday, Sawayama discussed how she’s seen the representation of minorities change during her time in the industry.

“Asian representation was so much lower [when I began my career] and there was a tokenizing of people of colour at the time that I hope is becoming slightly less,” she said. “Before it would be one Asian, one Black person, and then a couple of white people, but it would never tip the other way to be majority Asian or majority Black.”

Scroll to learn five things about the boundary-breaking artist before her John Wick debut:

TV & VideosA.V. Club

Mary Elizabeth Winstead looks really freakin' cool in these preview images for Netflix's Kate

After Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody, the “John Wick but with a different actor and not as good” genre is still running strong, long after films like Atomic Blonde failed to launch their own franchises. The latest entry in this proud tradition looks like it’s going to be Kate, a new Netflix movie directed by French filmmaker Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (who previously directed The Huntsman: Winter’s War after doing VFX for Snow White And The Huntsman) about a “ruthless criminal operative” with 24 hours to get revenge on her enemies after she’s “irreversibly poisoned.” That may sound more like a Crank than a John Wick, but the thing that makes this like John Wick is that it stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, an actor who doesn’t normally do action movies, and also John Wick set the new mold for modern revenge movies and nobody really cares about Crank anymore.
Moviesepicstream.com

John Wick Chapter 4 Release Date: When does it come out?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Had there been no pandemic, John Wick Chapter 4 would have been released already but given the circumstances, it was put to a halt like many other films. Following the last film released, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the franchise led by Keanu Reeves is set to have two more films in development. With all these, when does John Wick Chapter 4 come out?
Beauty & Fashionfemalefirst.co.uk

Rina Sawayama always wears vintage on the red carpet

Rina Sawayama always wears vintage or borrowed ensembles on the red carpet as she doesn't own "many clothes". Rina Sawayama always wears vintage clothing on the red carpet. The 30-year-old singer - who wowed in an archive Balmain lilac gown from creative director Olivier Rousteing's 2019 debut Balmain couture collection at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday (11.05.21) - has revealed she doesn't own a lot of the pieces she wears on shoot or at award shows.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Nope, We're Still Not Over Rina Sawayama's BRIT Awards Gown, but Thanks For Asking!

Shoutout to Rina Sawayama for inventing the color purple at the 2021 BRIT Awards. The Japanese-British singer practically shut down the award show in London on Tuesday evening when she waltzed down the red carpet in a voluminous lilac gown worthy of its own zip code. Designed by Olivier Rousteing as the finale look for Balmain's spring 2019 couture collection, the dress was an absolute work of art, featuring a waterfall-like skirt of ruffles, hefty train, and cutout bodice that allowed Rina's tattoos to peek through. Oh, and there were also several gravity-defying pieces of material sprouting up from the waistline for an added high-fashion oomph.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Brit Awards 2021: Rina Sawayama, Griff and Pa Salieu shortlisted for Rising Star award

Rina Sawayama, Pa Salieu and Griff have been shortlisted for the Brit Awards 2021 Rising Star Award.The prize, which evolved from the Brits “Critics’ Choice” award last year, aims to predict the future stars of UK pop.Previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Rag’N’Bone Man,Florence + the Machine, and last year’s winner Celeste.The shortlist is selected by a panel of music editors and critics, radio and music TV station heads, plus songwriters, producers and live bookers.Griff, 20, began making music when she was 11 years old. She signed to Warner Records in 2019 and went on to release two successful...
MusicNME

Charli XCX hints at upcoming collaboration with Rina Sawayama

Charli XCX has revealed that she and Rina Sawayama have discussed making new music together. The pair have toured together in the past, and Charli hinted that their first official collaboration could be in the works. “Woke up at 5.30am thinking about rina’s purple dress,” Charli tweeted today (May 12)...
MusicVulture

The Highs, Lows, and Whoas of the 2021 Brit Awards

The pandemic isn’t over, but awards shows have entered post-COVID territory. Following last month’s Oscars, which gathered hundreds without masks in Los Angeles, the 2021 Brit Awards marked the return of big-time shows to the U.K. There was a packed, unmasked, distanced house of essential workers for the first event back at London’s O2 Arena, and it made for one of the most normal-looking awards shows we’ve seen since this whole mess started. Oh, and there were amazing performances, deserving awards wins, funny awards show moments, and Coldplay. Nature really is healing! Here are the highs, lows, and whoas of the 2021 Brits.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Henry Cavill may star in Highlander reboot from John Wick director

Henry Cavill is in talks to star in the Highlander reboot from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, according to Deadline. The Witcher star is reportedly set to take the lead role in the reboot, which Stahelski has been trying to make for well over a decade. Eight years ago we reported that Ryan Reynolds had dropped out of the reboot, while over a decade ago there were rumors that Twilight screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg was involved and Fast Five's Justin Lin was set to direct. The Highlander reboot will be produced by Neil H. Moritz and Josh Davis.
Musicpapermag.com

Is a Rina Sawayama Lady Gaga Remix Actually Happening?!

After spending months setting off smoke detectors in my apartment, burning offerings in front of the makeshift shrine I had built in the back of my closet hoping to manifest a world where Rina Sawayama and Lady Gaga were on the same track together, it looks like my wish might finally be coming true.
MoviesNYLON

Rina Sawayama Will Make Her Acting Debut In 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

British-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayana is putting her acting chops to the test in John Wick: Chapter 4. Sawayana will star alongside Keanu Reeves in the action thriller that picks up right where chapter three left off. In the fourth iteration of the franchise, directed by Chad Stahleski, we’ll see...
EntertainmentPCGamesN

This Cyberpunk 2077 mod turns Johnny Silverhand into John Wick

Sure, there are already Cyberpunk 2077 mods that let you play as different characters – like John Wick, for instance – but what about Johnny Silverhand? Shouldn’t he get some other options, too? Well, it looks like one fan thinks so, as they’ve posted a new mod that gives the (cyber)punk rocker a dapper new overhaul – and it’s basically like heading into Night City with John Wick at your side.
MoviesGamespot

The Division Movie Brings On New Director To Replace John Wick's David Leitch

As suspected, the upcoming Netflix movie based on The Division will not be directed by John Wick's David Leitch. Ubisoft clarified on Thursday that Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously directed Skyscraper and is also helming Netflix's Red Notice, has been hired to replace Leitch. Ubisoft also confirmed that Ellen Shanaman...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 Just Added Its First New Star

It’s been three years since we last checked in on Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, although had things gone according to plan, the assassin’s next cinematic adventure would have come out on May 21. Alas, the pandemic forced John Wick: Chapter 4 to be pushed back a year, but now production is mere weeks away from kicking off. Ahead of that, it’s been announced who will be the first new face to join Reeves on the new John Wick movie: Rina Sawayama.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Neo Returns In Awesome Matrix 4 Fan Trailer

In just over six months, the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise will arrive simultaneously on the big screen and HBO Max, but details surrounding the return of the beloved sci-fi series for the first time in eighteen years remain so tightly guarded that we don’t even know what the movie is called yet.